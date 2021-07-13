Cloudy skies with a few showers tonight – Hot and humid Wednesday with scattered showers and t-storms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance for a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm. Low 66.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially across the mountains. High 86.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with only a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm through the period. The low will be 65 with a hot high of 88 degrees Thursday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high will be 88 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area and stall over the weekend which will bring cloudy skies along with showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms both days. High temperatures will be near 86 on Saturday and 84 on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the middle 60’s.

Scattered shower and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 80’s and overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 60’s. Rain chances will be 50% on Monday and 40% on Tuesday.

Have a great night!