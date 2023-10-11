The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers tonight with a slight chance of a shower south. The low will be 48 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a slight chance of a shower early. The high will be mild at 77 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 80 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 72 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We will keep a few showers in the forecast Saturday night. The chance of rain will be 30%. The low Saturday night will be 50 degrees.

Showers are forecast for Sunday with a cool high of 55 degrees. The chance of rain on Sunday is 50%.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The chance of rain through the period will be 30%. The low Sunday night will be 43 with a high on Monday near 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. The low temperature Monday night will be 42 with a high on Tuesday near 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 40.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 57 degrees.

Have a great night!