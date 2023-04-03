The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers early. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 20% chance of a stray late afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 80 degrees. Winds will be gusty from the southwest at 10 to 15 with gusts to 35 mph.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The chance of rain on Thursday is 70%. The low Wednesday night will be near 59 with a high on Thursday near 70 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Good Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered showers. The high will be near 60 with a low Friday night near 43 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 64 degrees.

Easter Sunday will give way to sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain mainly south of the area. The high will be 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be near 64 degrees.

Have a great night!