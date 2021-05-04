Cloudy skies with a few scattered showers tonight – Scattered showers Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers. The low will be 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 70 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a chance of scattered showers. The low will be 42 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with the chance for a few showers. The high will be 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be 62 degreees,

Have a great night.