Cloudy skies with a few scattered showers tonight – Partly cloudy and mild for Labor Day Monday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers.  Low 64. 

We will start your Labor Day Monday with clouds skies and a slight chance of a shower.  Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the late morning into the afternoon.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 55 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 84 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 62 degrees. 

Another cold front will move into the area on Wednesday.  This will bring cloudy skies and scattered showers to the Tennessee Valley. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 83 degrees. 

Scattered showers will still be possible Wednesday night with a low of 59 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies return on Thursday with a mild high of 78 degrees. 

Skies will be fair Thursday night with a cool low of 54 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 80 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 55 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 84 degrees. 

Scattered showers are back in the forecast for Sunday with a high of 84 degrees.  The chance of rain on Sunday will be 20%.

Have a Happy Labor Day.

