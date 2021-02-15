Cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the Tri-Cities and freezing rain northwest – Cold Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps an Ice Storm Warning in effect for eastern Kentucky with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for southeast Kentucky and a Winter Storm Warning for middle Tennessee west and north of Knoxville. Rain is forecast for the Tri-Cities with a chance of freezing rain to our northeast. The low will be 30 degrees by morning.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cold with a chance of snow showers and flurries in the morning. The high will be 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning. The high will be 47 degrees.

Look for a wintery mix Wednesday night with that turning to rain on Thursday. Rainfall could be heavy at times Thursday. High 49.

Have a great night and drive safe!