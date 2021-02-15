Cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the Tri-Cities and freezing rain northwest – Cold Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps an Ice Storm Warning in effect for eastern Kentucky with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for southeast Kentucky and a Winter Storm Warning for middle Tennessee west and north of Knoxville. Rain is forecast for the Tri-Cities with a chance of freezing rain to our northeast. The low will be 30 degrees by morning.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cold with a chance of snow showers and flurries in the morning. The high will be 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning. The high will be 47 degrees.

Look for a wintery mix Wednesday night with that turning to rain on Thursday. Rainfall could be heavy at times Thursday. High 49.

Have a great night and drive safe!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss