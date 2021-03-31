Cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow – Frost and Freeze tomorrow night

Cloudy skies and cold temperatures are forecast for the area tonight with a 50% chance of rain changing to snow showers. The higher elevations above 4,500 feet could see as much as one to two inches of snow. The lower elevations including the Tri-Cities could see snow showers with little if any accumulation overnight into early Thursday. Temperatures will be cold with a low near 32 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday will give way to variable cloudy skies with scattered snow showers early. We will see some afternoon clearing. It will be windy and cold with a high near 45 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a frost and freeze. The low will be 24 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Friday with chilly temperatures. The high will be 48 degrees.

The weekend is shaping up to be nice with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. The high on Saturday will be near 60 degrees with a high Easter Sunday near 69 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be near 73 on Monday and 74 degrees on Tuesday.

We could see a few late day showers Wednesday with a better chance of rain on Thursday. The high Wednesday will be 74 degrees.

