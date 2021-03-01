Storm Team 11: Cloudy skies tonight with sunshine back in the forecast Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a low of 27 degrees.
Sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 52.
A weather system will move through parts of the area tomorrow night into early Wednesday. We will be close enough to this system that some may see a few scattered showers or some light mountain snow showers. Low 32.
Morning clouds a some light wintry precipitations could be possible very early Wednesday followed by sunshine and a high of 54 degrees.
Have a great night!