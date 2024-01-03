The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of light or and snow showers. The low will be 28 degrees.

Cloudy skies and snow flurries are forecast for early Thursday with afternoon sunshine. The high on Thursday will be 40 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a chance of snow showers late. The low will be near 30 degrees.

The next weather maker will move into the area Saturday which will bring rain and snow along with freezing rain to the area.

At this time, it looks like the Tri-Cities will stay in the warm air on Saturday with snow showers early changing to rain much of the day. The mountains of western North Carolina and parts of southwest Virginia could see freezing rain and snow much of Saturday morning with a chance of rain and sleet mixing in across southwest Virginia through the afternoon. It does appear that there will be snow accumulations for the higher elevations of western North Carolina north into southern West Virginia. The high temperature in the Tri-Cities Saturday will be 44 with 30’s in the mountain of North Carolina north to the West Virginia border.

Snow will linger north, northeast and east of the Tri-Cities Saturday night with a low in the Tri-Cities near 35 degrees.

It will be colder east and northeast of the Tri-Cities. The Tri-Cities will see the rain end with the possibility for some light snow showers late Saturday night into early Sunday. Snow flurries will be possible in the mountains early Sunday followed by clearing skies. The high on Sunday will be 43 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees.

Clouds increase Monday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Tuesday with a high of 55 degrees. The precipitation could begin as a wintry mix early Tuesday morning before everyone changed to rain.

Rain will change to light snow and flurries across the area early Wednesday with a high of 42 degrees.

Have a great night!