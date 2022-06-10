The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially across southwest Kentucky and southwest Virginia. The low will be 56 degrees.

Saturday will start cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms early followed by a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 60% chance for a few afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 93 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high near 87 degrees.

Have a great weekend!