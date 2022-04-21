The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for Partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a low near 50 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds to start Friday with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low Friday night will be 52 with a warm high of 83 degrees on Saturday.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night and Sunday with a low near 54 and a high on Sunday near 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of rain late. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible Monday night with a low of 52. The chance of rain is 60%.

Look for partly cloudy to cloudy skies Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a cold low of 39 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 68 degrees.

Have a great night!