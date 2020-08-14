Storm Team 11: Cloudy skies tonight and Saturday with showers and thunderstorms likely

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times through the early evening. Low 68.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be heavy at times. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 65.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late. High 84.

Have a great weekend!