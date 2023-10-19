The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be cooler at 58 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Friday night with a low of 45 degrees. The chance of rain Friday night is 30%.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a high of 6 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 62 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 66 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 70 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 73 degrees.

Have a great night

