The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of a passing shower. The low will be 47 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high will be 62 degrees.

Look for a few passing clouds Tuesday night with a low near 30 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high of 55 degrees.

Clouds increase Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers late. The high will be 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night into Friday with a chance of rain. The chance of rain on Friday is 60%. The low Thursday night will be near 43 with a high on Friday near 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a chance of rain in the Tri-Cities and light snow or flurries in the mountains. The low will be 37 degrees.

We could see a few snow flurries in the mountains early Saturday followed by a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 52 .