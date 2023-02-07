The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of rain after midnight. The low will be near 40 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be mild at 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be near 46 degrees.

Thursday will start cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. We will see some sunshine through the afternoon hours. It will be windy and mild with a high near 65 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 44 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 58 degrees.

Low pressure will move into the Tennessee Valley Late Friday into Saturday and will be centered in north Georgia. This will bring cold air into the area along with a chance of rain and snow showers across our area Saturday. The higher elevations will have the best chance of seeing light accumulations of snow, but parts of the lower elevations and the Tri-Cities cold also see some light snow. Depending on the track of this low pressure system, the heavier snowfall totals may move east of the Tri-Cities. It will be cold Saturday with a high of 39 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies and a chance of snow flurries in the area late Saturday into early Sunday morning. The low will be 23 with a high on Sunday afternoon near 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are back on Monday with a high near 58 degrees.

Scattered showers are back on Tuesday with a high near 60 degrees.

Have a great night!