The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of rain late. The low will be 56 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 50% chance of rain Friday. The high will be cooler at 74 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 45 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a 20% chance of rain early. It will be windy and much colder. The high will be much cooler at 60 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with the possibility for patchy frost. The low will be 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a chilly high of 59 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with patchy frost possible. The low will be 36 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 64 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 69 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 74 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 77 degrees.

Have a great weekend!