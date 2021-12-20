Cloudy skies and cold tonight – Cloudy skies Tuesday – Warmer for the Christmas Holiday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds tonight with a low of 26 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to mostly cloudy skies with a high of 50 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a high near 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Christmas Eve Friday with a high of 58 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Eve night with a low of 42 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Day with a 30% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 58 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday. The low will be near 36 with a high on Sunday near 55 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible on Monday with a high near 56 degrees.

Have a great night!