Cloudy skies and cold tonight – Cloudy skies Tuesday – Warmer for the Christmas Holiday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds tonight with a low of 26 degrees. 

Tuesday will give way to mostly cloudy skies with a high of 50 degrees. 

Variable cloudy  skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 28 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a high near 45 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 23 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies Christmas Eve Friday with a high of 58 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Eve night with a low of 42 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Day with a 30% chance of rain late in the day.  The high will be 58 degrees. 

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday.  The low will be near 36 with a high on Sunday near 55 degrees. 

Scattered showers will be possible on Monday with a high near 56 degrees.

