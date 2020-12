The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a low of 40 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy and mild with a 40% chance of rain. High 62.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with scattered showers. Low 42.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 56 degrees. We have a 50% chance of rain late Sunday night.

Rain is likely Monday with the chance of snow in the higher elevations. Rainfall could be locally heavy.

Have a great weekend