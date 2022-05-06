The Storm Team 11 Forecast call for cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms overnight. The low low will be near 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Saturday with a 70% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could produce small hail as cold air will be aloft across the region. The high will be near 63 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be 47 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a high near 68 to 70 degrees.

High pressure will build into the area Sunday night through Tuesday which will allow for a warming trend.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 78 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Low pressure will move into the southeast during the middle and end of next week from the east coast. This low pressure will spread clouds and scattered showers into our region late Wednesday into Thursday.

We will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies Thursday with a few scattered showers. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 78 degrees.

Have a great weekend!