Cloudy and mild Wednesday with scattered showers – Ice Storm Warning for eastern Kentucky Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with areas of fg. Low 36.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be in the middle and upper 50’s over northeast Tennessee with 40’s across our northern counties of southwest Virginia.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 50% chance of rain. Low 42.

Thursday will be cloudy with an 80% chance of rain for the Tri-Cities. The high in the Tri-Cities will be near 50 degrees.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for eastern Kentucky from 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM Friday. Freezing rain will be possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Ice could accumulate to as much as a tenth to a quarter inch through Friday morning. Freezing rain will also be possible across parts of northern Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, Tazewell and Grayson counties in Virginia. Stay tuned for the latest.

Have a great night!