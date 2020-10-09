Cloudy and mild Friday with scattered showers late Friday night into the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clouds increase overnight with a low near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high near 76 degrees.

Cloudy skies Friday night with a 40% chance of rain late. Low 58.

Cloudy Saturday and Sunday with a 60% chance of rain both days as the remnants of Delta move across the region. High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees. Rainfall could be close to an inch with some areas having more than that through early Monday.

