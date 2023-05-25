The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy and hazy conditions tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high near 78 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Low pressure will bring more clouds and rain to the area over the weekend.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday morning with a few showers. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain Saturday is 50%. The high on Saturday will be cool at 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance and rain. The high will be cool at 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with scattered showers. The low will be near 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 76 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday night with a low near 54 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The high will be warm at 85 degrees.

