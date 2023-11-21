The Storm Team 11 Forecast cloudy and breezy conditions overnight with an 60% chance of rain. The low will be 44 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 49 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 54 degrees for the Thanksgiving Day Holiday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Party cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a high of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a slight chance for a few mountain snow flurries east of the Tri-Cities. The high will be 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 42 degrees.

Have a great night!