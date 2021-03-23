Storm Team 11: Sun and mild temperatures Wednesday, storms late Thursday

Cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a low near 49 degrees. We will keep the clouds on Wednesday with a 20% chance of a shower or two. The high will be mild at 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 20% chance of a shower. The low will be 49 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and windy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be mild at 72 degrees. A high wind watch will be in effect for Thursday across the higher elevations of east Tennessee for the potential of wind gusts to 70 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Thursday night and Friday morning. A few of the storms could be strong late Thursday night. The main threat for severe weather will stay just to our southwest. Rainfall could be locally heavy Thursday into early Friday.

We will see cloudy skies and rain showers early Friday with a high near 70 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds early Saturday followed by showers in the afternoon. The high will be 72 degrees.

We will keep clouds and rain in the forecast for Sunday with a high near 66 degrees.

Rain will linger into early Monday morning with a chance of showers again late Monday. The high will be 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 65 degrees.

Have a great night.