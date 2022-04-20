The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for Partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a low near 43 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high temperature near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low Friday night will be 52 with a warm high of 83 degrees on Saturday.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night and Sunday with a low near 53 and a high on Sunday near 84 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of rain late. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible Monday night with a low of 52.

Look for partly cloudy to cloudy skies Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 65 degrees.

Have a great night!