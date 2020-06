Variable cloudy skies are forecast overnight with a few scattered showers possible. Low 55.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. High 70.

We keep the clouds with scattered showers Wednesday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. High 78.

Have a great night!