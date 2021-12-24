Cloudy and cool Christmas Eve – Mild and Breezy Christmas Day – Showers possible late

‘Twas the night before Christmas and across the Tri-Cities it was mild. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Christmas Day: A few showers through the evening. Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Rain chance 30%. 

Saturday Night: A few showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Sunday: Cloudy early, with a high near 62. West wind around 5 mph. 

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. 

Monday: A  few stray showers are possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. 

Monday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 30%. 

Tuesday: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Rain chance 30%. 

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Rain chance 40%. 

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Rain chance 60%. 

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Rain chance 60%. 

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Rain chance 60%. 

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Rain chance 40%. 

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas Eve!

