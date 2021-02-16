Cloudy and cold with snow flurries tonight – Cloudy and cold Wednesday – Winter Storm Watches Wednesday night into Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a chance of light snow flurries in the Tri-Cities and light snow showers in the mountains. Low 18 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries early with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. High 47.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 70% chance of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow across the area. Low 33. There will be a possibility for snowfall accumulation across parts of of the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning before the change to freezing rain, sleet then rain. Don’t be surprised if some areas see a couple inches of snow before the change to rain.

Winter Storm Watches will be in effect for western North Carolina, all of southwest Virginia , the mountain east Tennessee – including the counties of Johnson, Carter, and Unicoi along with all of eastern Kentucky from Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a chance of a wintry mix before sunrise in the Tri-Cities before changing to all rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with well over an inch of rain possible. Temperatures will be cold enough to our east to keep the wintry mix possible in parts of Virginia and North Carolina. The high in the Tri-Cities will be 48 degrees.

Rain could change to snow late Thursday late Thursday night into Friday with the possibility for a light snowfall accumulation in some areas. The low will be 26 with a high on Friday near 34 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 34 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 47 degrees,

Have a great night!