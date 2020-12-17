LIVE NOW /
Cloudy and cold with scattered flurries – Sunny and cool tomorrow

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with areas of light snow and snow flurries.  Low 26.

Friday will start cloudy with a few snow flurries.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with a chilly high of 40 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 21 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high near 48 degrees.


Rain is forecast for Sunday with a chance of rain and snow showers late Sunday into early Monday. The high on Sunday will be near 52 degrees.

Have a great night!

