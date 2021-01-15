Cloudy and cold Saturday snow showers possible throughout the day

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of light snow showers. Low 27.

Saturday will be cloudy and cold with a 60% chance of snow showers through the day. Snow accumulations should be on the light side. Tri-Cities could see a quick dusting to less than two inches from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. Parts of the higher elevations of east Tennessee and western North Carolina was well as southwest Virginia could see as much as 2 to 4 inches from Saturday morning through Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the mountains of Tennessee, western North Carolina and parts of Virginia through Sunday morning. The high Saturday will be 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies and light snow will be possible Saturday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a chance of snow showers. The high will be 58 degrees.

Light snow is also forecast for Monday with a high near 38 degrees.

Have a great weekend!