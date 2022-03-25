The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and breezy conditions overnight with a 40% chance of scattered light rain showers. The low will be near 34 degrees. The higher elevations could see some light snow overnight.

Saturday will start out cloudy with a chance of light rain and snow showers early followed by mostly cloudy skies, breezy and cold conditions. The high will be 49 degrees. The higher elevations will stay mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries through the afternoon. The mountains will see high temperatures in the upper 30’s.

Look for passing clouds tomorrow night with a few flurries in the mountains. The low will be 27 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a high near 52 degrees. It will be a breezy day.

Cloudy skies are back in the forecast Sunday night into Monday with a low near 27 and a high on Monday near 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night into Tuesday. The low will be 37 with a high on Tuesday near 70 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Wednesday will be the pick of the week with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 49 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high near 62 degrees.

Have a great weekend!