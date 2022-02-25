The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a low of 29 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a cool high of 49 degrees.

We will see cloudy skies tomorrow night with a 30% chance of rain and snow showers. The low will be 34 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies early Sunday with a 30% chance of rain and snow showers followed by afternoon clearing. The high will be 48 degrees.

Good news, dry weather is on tap for much of next week.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 28 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 54 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 58 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 34 degrees.

We will see a few passing clouds Wednesday with a high near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. The low will be 34 with a high on Thursday near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a mild high of 62 degrees.

Have a great weekend!