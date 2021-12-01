Cloudy and chilly overnight – Sun and clouds Thursday with warmer temperatures

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of a stray shower early especially to the north of the Tri-Cities.  The low will be 39 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with a high near 53 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and mild with a high of 66 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 42 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 62 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 37 degrees. 

Sunday will give way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon with a 20% chance of rain late in the day.  The high will be near 60 degrees. 

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a low near 37 degrees and a high on Monday near 52 degrees.  The chance of rain Sunday night is 50% with a 40% chance of rain on Monday. 

Clearing skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 28 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 50 degrees. 

Clouds increase Tuesday night with a chance of rain late.  The low will be 37 degrees. 

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 62 degrees.  The chance of rain on Wednesday is 60%.

Have a great night!

