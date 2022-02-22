The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with an 80% chance of rain.  Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with rainfall totals of one to one and a half inches possible.  The low will be mild at 54 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for early Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain early. Sunshine will be possible through the afternoon hours.  The high will be near 62 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of rain.  The low will be near 43 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of rain.  The high will be near 60 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night into Friday with rain likely.  The chance of rain is 70% Thursday night and Friday.  The low Thursday night will be 47 with a high of 57 degrees on Friday. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 48 degrees.   

We could see some rain and snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday.  The low Saturday night will be 32 with a high on Sunday near 45 degrees. 

Snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into early Monday with a low of 25 and a high on Monday near 40 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 23 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 53 degrees.

Have a great night!