The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with rainfall totals of one to one and a half inches possible. The low will be mild at 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for early Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain early. Sunshine will be possible through the afternoon hours. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be near 43 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be near 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night into Friday with rain likely. The chance of rain is 70% Thursday night and Friday. The low Thursday night will be 47 with a high of 57 degrees on Friday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 48 degrees.

We could see some rain and snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday. The low Saturday night will be 32 with a high on Sunday near 45 degrees.

Snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into early Monday with a low of 25 and a high on Monday near 40 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 53 degrees.

Have a great night!