The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 39 degrees. 

We start Friday with cloudy skies and a slight chance of morning rain followed by afternoon sunshine.  It will be chilly with a high of 57 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 32 degrees  Frost will be possible across the area. 

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of rain late.  The high will be 63 degrees.  We could see some passing clouds and a few scattered showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning.  Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday afternoon.  The low Saturday night will dip to 39 degrees with a high on Sunday near 63 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night into Monday.  The low Sunday night will be near 37 with a high on Monday near 70 degrees. 

Tuesday will be cloudy and warmer with a 60% chance of rain.  The high will be near 72 degrees. 

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday.  The low temperature Tuesday night will be 52 with a high on Wednesday near 74 degrees.  The chance of rain on Wednesday is 60%. 

Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday night with a low near 50 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of rain.  The high will be 68 degrees.

Have a great night!