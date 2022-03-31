The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 39 degrees.

We start Friday with cloudy skies and a slight chance of morning rain followed by afternoon sunshine. It will be chilly with a high of 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 32 degrees Frost will be possible across the area.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of rain late. The high will be 63 degrees. We could see some passing clouds and a few scattered showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday afternoon. The low Saturday night will dip to 39 degrees with a high on Sunday near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night into Monday. The low Sunday night will be near 37 with a high on Monday near 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy and warmer with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 72 degrees.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday. The low temperature Tuesday night will be 52 with a high on Wednesday near 74 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 60%.

Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 68 degrees.

