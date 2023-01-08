The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a low will be 35 degrees.
Monday will be cloudy to start with clearing skies through the late morning and afternoon with a high of 46 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 28 degrees.
The sunny skies stick around for our Tuesday with a high of 53 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 34 degrees.
Partly sunny skies and cooler on Wednesday with a high of 59 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers rolling in during the afternoon and evening hours. The high will be 62 degrees with a 70% chance of rain.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for next Friday with a 60% snow showers. The high will be 43 degrees.
Cloudy skies remain in the forecast Saturday with a 50% chance of snow. The high will be 39 degrees.
And for next Sunday the sunshine returns with a high of 48 degrees.
Have a great week!