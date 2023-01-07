The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies in the forecast tonight with a low of 37 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be near 48 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with a low will be 37 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy to start with clearing skies through the late morning and afternoon with a high of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 29 degrees.

The sunny skies stick around for our Tuesday with a high of 51 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Partly sunny skies and cooler on Wednesday with a high of 52 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 56 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for next Friday with a 60% chance of rain and snow showers. The higher elevations could see some freezing rain. The high will be 45 degrees.

And for next Saturday, cloudy skies are forecast with a 50% chance of snow.

Have a great rest of the weekend!