The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies for our Thanksgiving night with rain moving into the area. The low will be 44 degrees.

Clouds and rain are forecast for Friday with a high of 54 degrees. The chance of rain on Friday is 40% in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday night with a low near 37 degrees as showers taper off.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast on Saturday. The high will be near 63 degrees. Showers start to move into the area late Saturday night into Sunday. The low Saturday night will be 44 degrees.

The chance of rain is 60% Saturday night and 70% chance of rain through the morning on Sunday. The high on Sunday will be 62 degrees. Skies will clear Sunday evening into Sunday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Monday as another round of showers rolls through the area. The high of 54 degrees with a 50% chance of rain.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain and a high of 58 degrees.

From our WJHL Family to yours, have a Happy rest of your Thanksgiving!