Breaking News
TDH: 43,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

Storm Team 11: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight.  the low will be mild at 67 degrees.


Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 84 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.  Low 65.


Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of a mountain shower or thunderstorm.  The high will be warm at 87 degrees.

Have a great night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss