Storm Team 11: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. the low will be mild at 67 degrees.



Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.



Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 65.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of a mountain shower or thunderstorm. The high will be warm at 87 degrees.



Have a great night.