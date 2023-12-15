The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low of 28 degrees.

Skies become cloudy Saturday with a high of 57 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be 42 degrees.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and colder with a 70% chance of rain and snow showers. It appears at this time that the best snowfall accumulations will be in the mountain zones. Snowfall will continue through early Tuesday morning. Don’t be surprised to see some snow showers over the lower elevations Monday night. The high Monday will be 42 degrees.

Snow showers are forecast for Monday night with a low of 21 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a high of 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 47 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 50 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 53.

Have a great weekend!