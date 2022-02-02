Clouds, rain and fog tonight – Rain and wind with mild temperatures Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy and windy weather tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee through midnight. Winds in the higher elevations will be sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. We have a 70% chance of rain tonight with a low of 43 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 60 degrees. Our best chance of rain will be early with some possible sunshine through the early afternoon thanks to a southeast wind flow. Those downsloping winds will allow for a little dry air.

Rain is back for Thursday night. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times Thursday night into early Friday. Rainfall totals could range from one to two inches across the Tri-Cities with higher totals to our north and northwest. Flash Flood Watches have been issued for areas to our west. This watch includes parts of southwest Virginia.

A Winter Weather advisory will be in effect from 1 AM Friday to 7 AM Friday for Buchanan and Dickenson counties in Virginia for the possibility of less than an inch of snow and at least a tenth of an inch of ice. The Tri-Cities will see cloudy skies with an 80% chance of rain early in the day. The high will be 46 degrees. We could see a few light snow showers as the system moves out the area late Friday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a low of 20 and a high on Saturday near 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few snow flurries. The high will be 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with a low of 25 and a high on Tuesday near 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 50 degrees.

Have a have great night!