Clouds, rain and fog tonight – Heavy rains and some storms possible late Sunday – Mild weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with rain and fog tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory remain in effect for Tazewell, Smyth and Grayson counties in Virginia and for northwestern North Carolina through 10 PM for the possibility of a wintry mix there. Low 42 in the Tri-Cities with 30’s in the mountains.

Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers through the day. High 64.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with scattered showers. Low 50,

Sunday will be cloudy and very mild. The high will be 73 degrees with an 80% chance of showers and even some thunderstorms by afternoon. Rainfall will become locally heavy at times Sunday night into early Monday morning.

A Flood Watch has been issued for eastern Kentucky from Sunday morning to Monday morning for the possibility of heavy rains which could result in localized flooding.

Rainfall totals from tonight through Monday morning will range from two to four inches. Localized flash flooding could be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. Stay up-to-date on the weatehr this weekend.

Have a great night!