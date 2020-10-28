Clouds, rain and breezy conditons for Wednesday and Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clouds increase tonight with a low near 56 degrees.

Cloudy and breezy Wednesday with a 70% chance of rain. High 70.

Cloudy and windy Wednesday night with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. Low 62.

The remnants of Zeta will move through the area on Thursday. This will increase wind gusts across the area. the mountains could see winds gusts over 50 mph late Wednesday into Thursday. The Tri-Cities and surrounding areas could see wind gusts to 30 to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 80% Thursday. The high will be 74 degrees,

We keep rain Thursday night into early Friday. Rainfall totals will range from one to two inches with some areas receiving up to three inches. The low Thursday night will ne 48 with a high on Friday near 56.

Have a great night.