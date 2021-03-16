Clouds overnight with thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon – Severe Weather Threat to our southwest

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a 20% chance of showers. The low will be near 44 degrees.

We will see a little limited sunshine on Wednesday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. The high will be near 70 degrees.

A High Wind Watch will go into effect for the mountains of east Tennessee Wednesday through Thursday with the possibility for wind gust to 70 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and even a few tornadoes. The low will be 53 with a high on Thursday near 72 degrees.

Clouds and rain will linger into Thursday night and Friday with a low of 43 and a high on Friday near 54 degrees. The storm system that will bring the rain and the threat for severe weather will move to our east Friday night which will allow for clearing skies. The low Friday night will dip to 30 degrees. There will be the possibility for a frost and even a light freeze for some.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 58 degrees. Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 63 degrees. Overnight low temperatures through the weekend will be near 30 degrees with the possibility for a frost and possible freeze.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 65 degrees.

