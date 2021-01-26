Clouds move in overnight with rain changing to snow Wednesday evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds to increase overnight with a low near 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of afternoon rain quickly changing to snow around 76 to 8 PM across the region. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Washington, Russell and Washington counties in Virginia and for the higher elevations of Johnson, southeast Carter, Unicoi, southeast Greene and southeast Cocke counties in Tennessee from 7 PM Wednesday to 7 AM Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for all of eastern Kentucky.

Snow will accumulate across the region Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Snowfall will range from a trace to an inch west of the Tri-Cities with the possibility for a trace to up to two inches in spots over the Tri-Cities and lower elevations east of the Tri-Cities. The mountains of eastern Tennessee could see as much as three to five inches of snow. Parts of southwest Virginia will see one to two inches of snow with the potential for some of the highest elevations picking up two to three inches of snow. The low Wednesday night will be 28 with a high on Thursday of 37 degrees.

Skies will clear Thursday night with a low of 18 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and cold with a high of 39 degrees.

