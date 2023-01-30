The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with areas of fog tonight along with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be 42 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain. Parts of eastern Kentucky and our extreme northern areas of southwest Virginia could see some freezing rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky through 1 PM Tuesday.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for the area Tuesday night with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain mixed in with the rain across our northern counties.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 70% chance of rain. Parts of eastern Kentucky and our northern counites of southwest Virginia could see a wintry mix. The high Wednesday will be 44 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Thursday night into early Friday with a chance of some light snow mixing in as well across our northern counties of southwest Virginia. The low Thursday night will be 30 with a high on Friday near 42 degrees.

We could see some afternoon sunshine on Friday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. The low will be 22 with a high on Saturday near 47 degrees.

Scattered rain showers are back on Sunday with a high of 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a low of 30 and a high on Monday near 52 degrees.