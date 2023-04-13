The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing cloudiness tonight with a 30% chance of rain late.  The low will be near 50 degrees. 

Friday will be cloudy and slightly cooler with a 60% chance of rain.  We could see a few thunderstorms.  The high will be 74 degrees. 

Clouds linger Friday night with a few showers possible.  The low will be near 52 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be near 72 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 53 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of rain.  The high will ne near 72 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers early Sunday night with clearing skies late.  The low will be near 43 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be near 62 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 37 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 68 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 37 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 75 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 45 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 80 degrees.

Have a great night!