The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing cloudiness tonight with a 30% chance of rain late. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and slightly cooler with a 60% chance of rain. We could see a few thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

Clouds linger Friday night with a few showers possible. The low will be near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 72 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will ne near 72 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers early Sunday night with clearing skies late. The low will be near 43 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 75 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 80 degrees.

