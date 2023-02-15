The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms moving into parts of the region through the overnight and early morning. The best chance of rain will be across parts of eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. The low will be near near 50 degrees with breezy conditions.

Thursday will give way to the chance of showers and thunderstorms early followed by a mix of sun and clouds and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the later afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms could become strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The high Thursday will be mild at 72 degrees with a low near 39 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Friday will give way to cloudy skies early with a 40% chance of rain early. Some of the higher elevations could see some light snow showers or snow flurries. Skies will become partly cloudy through the afternoon. The high on Friday will be early in the morning at 48 degrees with temperatures in the middle 40’s through the afternoon.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Friday night with a low near 22 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a cool high of 49 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday. The low temperatures Saturday night will dip to 27 degrees with a high on Sunday near 58 degrees.

Monday will give way to an increase in clouds with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 62 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The chance of rain on Tuesday is 60%. The low Monday night will be 46 degrees with a high on Tuesday near 62 degrees.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday with a high near 65 degrees.

Have a great night.