The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a slight chance of rain late. Low 31.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 52.

We keep the 80% chance of rain Friday night. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The low will be 37 degrees. we could see a wintry mix in the mountains late.

Look for a chance of a wintry mix early Saturday morning followed by clearing skies. The high will be 40 degrees.

Have a great night!