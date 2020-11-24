Clouds increase tonight with showers tomorrow afternoon and night

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low of 35 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of rain by the afternoon. The high will be 64.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with an 80% chance of rain. Low 49.

We will see a few early morning showers Thanksgiving Day followed by a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 65 degrees.

Much colder air is on the way for Monday and Tuesday with a chance of snow showers. HIgh temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s early next week.

Have a great night!